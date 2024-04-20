On Sunday, April 7, Catholic Charities of Tioga hosted the second annual Tioga County Prom 5K in Owego. Approximately 100 people of all ages participated in this year’s Run / Walk.

This race was formed as a collaborative way to raise funds for the after prom / graduation parties within the Tioga County, New York school districts. Ten dollars from each registration will be sent out to the participating districts. The remaining funds benefit the Catholic Charities YESS programs (Youth Empowerment Support Services) in three local school districts, as well as the Tioga Outreach Center.

Sponsors for the event included the Owego Donut & Beer Co., Wagner Lumber, Pasto Law Firm, Ahwaga Paint and Floor Coverings, Lalor Dental, Larrabee’s Truck & Tire Service, Bud’s Place, Lopke Rock Products, Scott Smith & Son, and the Community Shop in Owego. Best Buy Distribution Center provided several volunteers to assist with the event along with some Catholic Charities groups and staff / Board Members.

This event also served as a drop off location for gently used prom attire, and several dresses and men’s wear were generously donated during this time. These dresses and formal wear will be available for any student, free of charge, from the Candor Children’s Closet beginning April 27, and during the Daffodil Festival.

This year, two officers from the Owego Police Department ran the race. All who beat them to the finish line were treated to a coupon from Owego Donut & Beer Co. for a free donut. With times at just over 25 minutes, less than a dozen runners earned the coveted coupons.

“For the second year in a row we are humbled by the cooperation in our community in regards to this race,” said Michelle McLaren, development assistant for Catholic Charities and event director for the Prom 5K.

She added, “We are so grateful for all of the entities that have been involved in the entire process, from initial approval and municipality support, to all of those who participated on race day. It was a great morning and wonderful to see the friendly competition.”

This event was fully organized and hosted by Catholic Charities of Tioga County.