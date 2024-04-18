Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On April 2, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kellie M. Kelley-Wheate, age 38 of Corning N.Y. following a traffic stop on West River Road in the Town of Nichols.

During the subsequent investigation, Kelley-Wheate was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.

Kelley-Wheate was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, a Class A Misdemeanor and issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Nichols Court at a later date.