Signups underway for the Strawberry Festival Rock-n-Run; June 13 event includes 5K Race and Walk, and entertainment

By Wendy Post —

The Strawberry Festival’s 5K Run and Walk, or Rock-n-Run, is now accepting signups for this timed event. Presented by Tioga State Bank and the Historic Owego Marketplace, the event serves as a kickoff to the Strawberry Festival’s main event, planned for June 14 from 5-10, and again on June 15 with a parade at 9:30 a.m., followed by a full day of fun, food, vendors, and entertainment in downtown Owego.

For the festival’s 5K, things will take place at Hickories Park in Owego and will combine music and fitness to kick things off. Highway Fruit Market and the Dean Goble Band will perform under the bandshell beginning at 5 p.m.

On-site registration for the walk / run begins at 4:30 a.m. near the bandshell at the park, otherwise the event is free of charge and the community is encouraged to come and support their favorite runner, and the local music scene.

At 5:15 p.m., a Free Kids’ Fun Run will start things out. This is open to ages 12 and under, and a parent needs to be present for the sign up at the registration table. Kids entered will receive a bib, as well as a participation medal.

The 5K begins at 6 p.m., with participants receiving a die-cut medal. To register for the run, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/OwegoStrawberryFestivalRockRun5K.

Food and ice cream trucks will also be on-site throughout the event, which is free of charge, with the only cost associated for participation in the timed activities.

Tri-Town Insurance serves as a trophy and medal sponsor for the event, and Rotary of Owego provides assistance.

To learn more, visit www.owego.org; here you will find everything festival.