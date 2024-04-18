Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 1, 2024 through April 6, 2024 there were 60 calls for service, the department responded to five motor vehicle accidents, there were two Mental Health Holds reported, and seven traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Robin E. Gleckler, age 55 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation of Shoplifting from Family Dollar on Main Street. Jones was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



Daryl J. Labour, age 37 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation into a Motor Vehicle Collision on North Avenue. Labour was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.