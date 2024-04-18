Rotary Clubs in Sayre and Athens announce merger

Over the past several years, many non-profit service organizations have noticed a drastic decline in membership. Even though Rotary is the world’s oldest service organization, it is not exempt from this decline.

In 2020, due to a significant member decrease, the Athens Rotary Club reached out to Sayre Rotary asking if they could start attending their meetings. They had found, with only a handful of members, that finding a location and presenters for a meeting was difficult.

Athens Rotary was hopeful that they could increase their membership and begin having their own meetings, which is a key part of Rotary, to keep in touch with the communities and beyond and to discover new possibilities for service projects.

Unfortunately, the membership numbers for Athens did not increase, so discussions started on a possible merger of the two clubs.

The Sayre and Athens Rotary Clubs are happy to announce that the merger is now complete, and they will be known as the Rotary Club of Sayre-Athens.

Meetings take place at The Grille at the Station, located at 718 North Lehigh Ave. in Sayre, every Tuesday at 12:10 p.m. If you are interested in being more involved with your community, feel free to join them to experience what Rotary can offer you.

To learn more, you can find them on Facebook or visit www.rotary.org.