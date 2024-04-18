Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hello there, my name is Jinx. You probably remember seeing me with my sisters Jupiter and Java, we were all lying in a bed together. We are very close.

There were five of us to start. Gail got us from a colony at the end of Glenmary Drive in 2022 when we were just kittens.

Our two sisters, Jessibel and Josie, got adopted out to the same family, so now it’s just the three of us. We are all hoping to find a home where we can play with people and have a long life inside where it is safe.

I got neutered and had my shots. I am negative for diseases. If you want to adopt me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033.

You can help all of us by donating for the Mother’s Day raffle for great gifts at Up the Creek Consignment Store or at Owego Agway. Gail works hard to raise money to feed us and pay for vet bills so please help her out. You will like the gifts. The tickets are $5 for one or $10 for three.