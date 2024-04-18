Energy Expo taking place April 20 in Apalachin

The Tioga Terrace Civic Association will present the 2024 Annual Energy Expo, set for Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin (Park Terrace UMC). Sessions will provide information about Air Source Heat Pumps, Home Energy Efficiency, and Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

At the expo, you can learn how the current energy world can save you energy dollars.

From 10 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 2 p.m., “Save $ with Air Source Heat Pumps” will be presented by Dave Tierno, who will hold an informal discussion about air source heat pumps.

From noon to 1 p.m., learn about your home’s energy as Eileen Hanrahan will present about energy efficiency and grants, rebates and NYSERDA approved contractors for home energy upgrades including residential and community solar, weatherization, and heating / cooling systems.

From 2 to 3 p.m., “Save $ with the IRA” will be presented by Diane Stefani, who will give advice and provide sources to help you achieve your home and vehicle electrification goals.