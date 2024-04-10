Tioga State Bank to serve as ‘presenter’ for this year’s Strawberry Festival Rock & Run event

On Wednesday, April 3, Tioga State Bank came in as a second-time presenter of the Strawberry Festival Rock & Run 5K Run/Walk event, planned for June 13 at Hickories Park in Owego.

Tioga State Banks is also serving as a sponsor for the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival’s main event, happening June 14 and 15 in downtown Owego.

Visit www.owego.org to learn more about this year’s festival. You can sign up for the June 13 Rock n Run at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/OwegoStrawberryFestivalRockRun5K.