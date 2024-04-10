Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 28, 2024, property located at 6083 Newark Valley Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from William and Deborah Fitzpatrick to Stephen and Joanne Cowulich for $220,000.

On April 1, 2024, property located at 772 Blewer Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Reda Fidurski to Nicholas Gunther for $2,000.

On April 1, 2024, property located at 97 Front St., Village of Owego, from Gregory and Jana Ingalsbe to Land o’ Luck LLC for $294,000.

On April 1, 2024, Property located at 246 Dimon Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Louis Sherry Sr. to Ruby Kidwell and Louis Sherry III for $250,000.

On April 1, 2024, property located at Dimon Road, Town of Berkshire, from Louis Sherry Jr. to Ruby Kidwell and Louis Sherry III for $90,000.

On April 2, 2024, property located at 520 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Ann Bortle to Merle and June Hakes for $23,000.

On April 3, 2024, property located at 528 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Steven Chaffee to Samantha Lantz for $210,000.

On April 3, 2024, property located at 60 Southside Dr., Village of Owego, from Catharine Fitts, Darcy Chester, Cally Fruscello, Alicia Cerretani, and Candace Fitts Cerretani to the Village of Owego for $12,000.

On April 3, 2024, property located at 31 Rock St., Village of Newark Valley, from Emily Hermanovitch to Jerry Thompson Jr. for $121,900.

On April 3, 2024, property located at 1755 Stanton Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Andrew Thomas and Gabriela Osorio to David Moseman and Danielle Jones for $189,000.