Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On March 29, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha J. Baker, age 28 of Newark Valley, N.Y., following a traffic stop on Front Street in the Village of Owego. Following an investigation, Baker was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. Baker was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, and issued an appearance ticket to appear in Town of Owego Court at a later date.

On March 30, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel Merrill, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., for the charge of Criminal Mischief 4th. This charge resulted from an investigation that took place while assisting the New York State Police in the Town of Owego on March 28, 2024. During the arrest process, Merrill intentionally kicked and damaged a Sheriff’s Office Patrol vehicle. Merrill was brought to the Tioga County Jail Division for processing and released with an appearance ticket. She is to appear before Justice Pat Hogan, Town of Owego Court, on April 4, 2024.

On March 21, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested John J. Labor, age 61 of the Town of Tioga, N.Y., for the charge of Harassment 2nd. This charge resulted from an investigation into a physical domestic. During the investigation it was found that Labor subjected another person to physical contact by way of shoving, striking, and kicking. Labor was arraigned in CAP Court in front of Justice Grinage and was released.

On March 15, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Skylar S. Smyth, age 23 of Cortland, N.Y. Smyth was arrested following an investigation into a reported burglary in progress in the Village of Owego. After an investigation, Smyth was found to have entered a dwelling unlawfully with intent to commit a crime therein. Smyth was placed under arrest for Burglary in the Second Degree, and attempted Petit Larceny. Smyth was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court before Justice Boland and released on her own recognizance pending future proceedings.

On March 16, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Mullen, age 41 of Barton, N.Y., for the charges of Driving While Intoxicated, an Unclassified Misdemeanor; Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger less than 15 Years of age, a class E Felony; and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A Misdemeanor. These charges resulted from an investigation into a motor vehicle accident that occurred in the Town of Barton. During the investigation it was found that Mullen was operating a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol. It was also found that Benjamin was operating the motorcycle with a child less than 15 years of age as a passenger. Mullen was taken to the Tioga County Jail where he was processed, released, and given appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Barton Court at a later date.