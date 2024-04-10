Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 25, 2024 through March 31, 2024 there were 96 calls for service, the department responded to one motor vehicle accident, there were two Mental Health Holds reported, and three traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following.

Jessiah B. Jones, age 39 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Shoplifting from Family Dollar on Main Street. Jones was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Lucas J. Matteson, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Shoplifting from Family Dollar on Main Street. Matteson was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Sylvia J. Cornell, age 44 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Vestal Police Department for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor). Cornell was turned over to Vestal Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.