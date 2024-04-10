Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

It’s Spry. It has been since January of 2023 when I first was in the paper. I have been to three adoption events, but no one wanted me.

I came to Gail’s in the fall of 2022 from Spruce Street, and when my family divorced and left us five kittens behind. I was the last one that Gail came for because I always hid from her.

This time I came right to her since I was alone now. She brought me home and got me a good meal and a bed. I went to the vet and got fixed and had my shots.

We went to the Tractor Supply store so she could show me off before Christmas, but no one wanted me.

I am about two years old now, but I still play like a kitten. I would really love to find a family for good this time that will keep me until I am very old.

If you want me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Bottles and cans can be turned into the Redemption Center in Owego to help feed us since Gail has been traveling a lot to take care of her human family.

Please adopt one of us so she can help with the new moms and babies out there. Thank you!