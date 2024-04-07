What’s Happening for the week of April 7, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

APRIL

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

GriefShare Support Group, Jan. 8 to April 1, Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-Register at www.griefshare.org or call (607) 687-3261.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

After School Wednesdays, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Haven of Rest Ministries Inc., 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Busing from OES available. For information or to sign up, call Sherri at (607) 232-1258.

Threads Group meets on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m., at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. All are welcome.

APRIL 8

Berkshire Free Library Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Director Tiffani Warner presents on Aging, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. She will speak about all of the services seniors can take advantage of and volunteer opportunities. Don’t miss out on their door prize either. For questions, call (570) 888-7117.

Newark Valley Community Connection Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lasagna, roll, salad and dessert will be $5 for senior citizens and $7 suggested for those under 60. Take-outs are available.

WIC Clinic, 1 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Monday Lunch Gathering and Eclipse Watching, and Discussion on fixed income with Matt from Edward Jones, 11:30 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

APRIL 9

Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84083660297?pwd=Sao6b8phhNd7zOQ1omEY3airPlqSVA.1; Meeting ID: 840 8366 0297; Passcode: 815682.

Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting, 9 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89125134277?pwd=d9ehJ8M8701WtZCVn5YuR2LmROdGTe.1; Meeting ID: 884 0568 1996; Passcode: 209573.

The Fourth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2024, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego. Chairwoman Sauerbrey will deliver the State of the County Address at this meeting.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 10

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency meeting, 4:30 p.m., Legislative Conference Room, County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Athens Senior Citizens Lunch Meeting, noon, Airport Community Center, 6 Piper Ave., Sayre. Bring a dish to pass and table service. Music by Jacob Galpin on guitar.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 1 to 4 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 South Main St., Newark Valley. Get affordable and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. The program is “Show and Tell”. Have a mineral you want identified? Have a prize specimen? Bring it in and show it off. Want to find out about a great fun mineral club? All are welcome. Open to all ages.

APRIL 11

Evening Book Club – Things We Leave Unfinished by Rebecca Yarros, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 12

Karaoke / Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Donations welcome. Pizza, snacks and soda will be available.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

APRIL 13

Ryan Wilson, VFW Hall, 7 to10 p.m., Main Street, Owego. There is an $8 cover, and food is available for purchase.

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited.

APRIL 14

“Smash Bros Against Child Abuse” Gaming Tournament, 1 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego. A $10 donation will benefit A New Hope Center. Pre-register at www.ANewHopeCenter.org. Call (607) 687-6866 for more information.

APRIL 15

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Moth Night, 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Managing Money with the Alzheimer’s Association, 9:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This program is a caregiver’s guide to finances. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Seniors and their Caregivers are invited to Listen and Practice Yoga, 1:30-3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.

APRIL 16

A New Hope Center Volunteer Hotline Training via zoom, Tuesday and Thursday for five weeks starting April 16. Register at www.ANewHopeCenter.org. Call or email Sarah for information at sarahd@anewhopecenter.org or (607) 687-6866.

APRIL 18

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club: The Breakdown by B.A. Paris, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Supper Among Friends, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, 59 S. Main St., Nichols. Free community meal, open to all.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10-11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

APRIL 19

Spencer Senior Social Hour and Tioga County Veterans’ Services Presentation and Meal, The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation will begin at noon, Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Learn about benefits, services and programs offered by Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Stories, songs, and a craft with Ms. Jess, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

APRIL 19 and 20

Berkshire Free Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Berkshire Community Hall, 11 Jewett Hill Rd., Berkshire. There will be books, puzzles, DVDs, and more. Donation prices.

APRIL 20

Secret Garden Tea Party, 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Dinner and live music featuring the band Ain’t Misbehavin’, dinner at 5:30 p.m. with live music and dancing to follow, Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Suggested donation is $15. Reservations appreciated, but not required. Call (607) 308-1503 or email to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com for more information.

Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Cemetery Cleanup Day, 10 a.m. Rain date will be April 27 at 10 a.m.

APRIL 22

Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency Presentation, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join them to learn more about benefits, services and programs that support veterans. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Program, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Bruce Oldfield, professor emeritus at SUNY Broome, will discuss scientific evidence of climate change and global warming, and some of the consequences of inaction on this issue. Free, open to all.

APRIL 23

Carantouan Greenway Annual Membership Meeting with speaker, 6 p.m., Yanuzzi’s Restaurant, downtown Sayre. RSVP by contacting Marty Borko at (607) 565-2636. The public is welcome to attend. Deadline for reservations is April 15. Further details available at carantouangreenway.org.

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information.

APRIL 24

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register the Tuesday before April 23 at 8:30 a.m. or until full by calling 2-1-1 or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Pre-registration is required. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

APRIL 25

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 1 to 4 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get affordable and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

APRIL 26

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SCAMO with Lifespan of Greater Rochester, 10 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to learn about different frauds and scams. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

Waverly Senior Social Hour with Meal and SCAMO, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the game will follow. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

APRIL 26 and 27

Berkshire Free Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Berkshire Community Hall, 11 Jewett Hill Rd., Berkshire. There will be books, puzzles, DVDs, and more. Donation prices.

APRIL 27

Route 434 Highway Cleanup; meet at 9 a.m. at BEAM Electronics on Route 434. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather; all clean up supplies will be furnished. For more information, call Lion Paul Huonker at (607) 625-2727.

Community Indoor Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Contact Sue Tripp at (607) 372-7371 or by email to apalachintrea@yahoo.com for more information. Rent an 8-foot table for $20; bring your rummage in and sell it.

Sixth Annual Matt Howe Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $15 per person. You can purchase tickets at the Post, or pay be Venmo to @Ahaus. All proceeds benefit Tioga County youth functions.

APRIL 29

Spring Trap League, Mondays beginning at 4 p.m., Berkshire Rod and Gun Club, McMahon Road, Berkshire. For more information, call (607) 657-2702.

APRIL 29 and 30

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Call (607) 687-4120 to register.

MAY 4

Square Dancing – Music by Sarah, 7 to 10 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego. The cost is $15 per couple or $8 per person. Food is available for purchase.

Children’s Bike Clinic and Festival, 11 a.m., Trout Ponds, Newark Valley. Face painting, bike maintenance, safety skills, and small obstacle tracks.

MAY 9, 10, and 11

31st Annual North Orwell Pennsylvania Antique Trap / Sportsman Show, Thursday set up at noon, Friday from 7 a.m. to dark, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. The cost is $15 per table. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276 or email to brucemc1966@gmail.com.

MAY 11

Dinner and Music with Valley Harmony, 7 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

MAY 18

Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Cemetery Meeting, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

MAY 20

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 30

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 31

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 17

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

JUNE 25

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information.

JUNE 27

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 28

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.