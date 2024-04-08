‘Showdown in Yesteryear’ coming to the Cider Mill Stage

By JoAnn R. Walter —

An exciting ride continues for Waverly, N.Y. resident and actor/producer Tim O’Hearn. His award winning, feature-length film, Showdown in Yesteryear, hit multiple streaming sites last fall, and most recently O’Hearn signed with a distributor to release the film in Europe.

O’Hearn commented, “It’s been quite the journey for my first feature film.”

That journey continues at a special event, a “Showdown in Yesteryear Film Screening with Q&A” scheduled for Friday, April 19, at the Cider Mill Stage located at 2 Nanticoke Ave. in Endicott, N.Y. The never-before-seen “Definitive Cut” version of the film begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15, which includes fees. Adult beverages and snack food items will be available for purchase. The Cider Mill’s venue, primarily known for its live theatre, offers an intimate and comfortable setting, with chairs grouped around adjoining tables.

O’Hearn is pleased with the opportunity to show his film at the Cider Mill Stage, and thanks representatives there who have welcomed him and other filmmakers to showcase their work. According to O’Hearn, the Cider Mill Stage has added a new projector and updated their sound system for these occasions.

O’Hearn noted that he plans a brief introduction prior to the movie. At the film’s conclusion there will be time set aside for a Q&A session, which will feature actor Jeff Grennell who plays main character Daryl Dumwoody. Grennell will join the Q&A via Zoom.

In addition, O’Hearn hopes that popular local musician Tim Ruffo will be available to stop by. Ruffo crafted a memorable movie theme song entitled “Showdown,” and also stars in the music video. O’Hearn plans to show the music video at the event.

“Showdown in Yesteryear” features the main character, Daryl Dumwoody, a down-on-his luck wannabe cowboy who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. While at work on a ranch Daryl stumbles upon a mysterious-looking old door in the middle of a field. After a struggle turning and tugging on the knob, the door thrusts open, whisking Daryl back to the old west era.

It is there he encounters outlaws and scoundrels, and finds himself in a quandary or two, along with some outright gunfights to survive. There is also a little love story woven into the script, and in the end Daryl learns where he truly belongs.

Showdown in Yesteryear, considered a western adventure-fantasy, has won more than 20 film festival awards including Best Feature, Best Actor and Actress, Best Score and Best Stunts, to name a few. The film was inspired by O’Hearn’s previously released short film, The Door.

O’Hearn said he continues to receive, “Really positive feedback overall, and viewers are impressed by the story line and performances.”

O’Hearn took on the role of producer, casting director, and actor, and teamed up with director, editor, and director of photography Aaron Bratcher to create the film. He also reached out to filmmaker and author Greg Lamberson for his script-writing expertise.

One prominent actor in the film, Vernon Wells, is a recognized name and face in the industry. Wells has acted alongside the likes of Mel Gibson in “The Road Warrior” and Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Commando,” among countless other movie and television roles.

The film was shot at Dogwood Pass, a replica of a classic old-west town located in Beaver, Ohio, and proved to be a perfect setting. A venue open to the public, the locale features classic old west buildings.

O’Hearn grew up in upstate New York near Watertown, and at an early age became fascinated with how movies were made. A U.S. Air Force veteran, O’Hearn retired after working as a safety flight helicopter inspector at Lockheed Martin in Owego. Also a seasoned drummer and photographer, Tim devotes a majority of his time to producing films and acting.

His supernatural flick, Demon Behind the Glass, which was shot in the southern tier, will be distributed in the fall. Another sci-fi thriller, Reset, is in the editing process and expected to be released this summer.

You can find “Showdown in Yesteryear” on several platforms, such as Amazon and VUDU, among others, and more recently on Tubi TV and Hoopla.

To secure tickets for the April 19 showing of “Showdown in Yesteryear” at the Cider Mill Stage, visit https://cidermillstage.com.