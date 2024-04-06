TOI invites dads to ‘Celebrate Fatherhood’ together; Join and earn up to $150

As a dad, have you ever wished you had other dads to talk to? To ask questions, talk about challenges or successes with your kids, or just bounce ideas off?

Tioga Opportunities Inc. recently announced the Celebrate Fatherhood group, an eight-week series designed to create a supportive community for dads. The group will meet every Wednesday, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., from April 17 to June 5 at TOIs Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Participants can earn up to $150 for attending the series. Refreshments will be available at each meeting.

“We are thrilled to launch the Celebrate Fatherhood group as part of our commitment to supporting families and strengthening our community,” said Christine Shaver, director of Program Operations.

She added, “We know that fatherhood is a journey filled with both joys and challenges. By bringing fathers together, we can help empower them with the resources and connections they need to thrive in their roles as parents.”

The Celebrate Fatherhood Group aims to provide dads of all ages, including soon-to-be fathers, father figures and grandfathers raising grandkids with a safe and welcoming environment to share experiences, exchange advice, and build meaningful connections with other families and dads in their community. Pre-registration is required by calling Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 330.