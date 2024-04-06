Spring Paddle Party set for April 10 at Owego Elks Lodge

Paddles Up! Who is ready for some bidding fun? Welcome spring with a Spring Paddle Party on Wednesday, April 10, at the Owego Elks Lodge. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the preview and bidding starts at 6:30 p.m.

Here is how it works! For a $5 admission you will receive four paddles and matching chips (you may choose to purchase more than one admission). The chips are placed in a large drawing bin for the auction. When bidding is called you decide how many paddles (chances) you want to bid. Each bid is 25 cents. You bid one quarter for each paddle you raise. If your number is drawn, you win the item for that auction flight. Numbers are drawn until a winner is called. There will be six flights for bidding.

The Elks are expecting some exciting vendors for the evening. Cristy Creations will have her country craft designs available. Classy Glass by Anita will offer her hand painted glassware for bid. Pour Saps Maple will offer some sweet treats. Country Florist is participating with floral bouquets and live plants.

The Lodge is offering six homemade specialty cheesecakes for bid as well as six unique handmade seasonal wreaths. Color Street, Lu LaRue, Scentsy, Thirty One Gifts, Tupperware, Vantel Pearls, and the Silly Sock Lady round out the auction items. Each participating business will have six items for bid.

Bring your friends, family and neighbors for a fun evening. Light fare and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring your quarters and bid often. Everyone has a chance to win wonderful products.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in the village of Owego. All net proceeds from this event will go to Lodge improvements. The Lodge provides an affordable place for events, meetings, dinners, and community gatherings.

For more information about rentals or the Lodge in general, call (607) 687-1039 or you can Follow Owego Elks 1039 on Facebook.