Athens Senior Citizens Club News

The Athens Senior Citizens Club held their St. Patrick’s lunch meeting on March 13 at the Airport Senior Community Hall. Ted, the club’s president, led them in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord’s Prayer before they enjoyed potluck meal items like pizza, Taco salad, Scalloped Potatoes, Ziti, Mac and cheese, and much more.

The meeting began at 1 p.m. at which time the Secretary and Treasurer’s Reports were read. Winners of the raffles were Linda Dimon, Cherie Foster, Marsha McCormick, and Judy Biery. March Birthdays were Sylvia Fuller (8), and Don House (19).

They had 20 members present and two guests, Alice and Jim Vanderhoof. A monetary donation In Memory of Tina Gabriel was sent to Epiphany Church in Sayre, Pa.

Alice and Jim Vanderhoof provided music from the 50s to the 80s, and members did the game, Name That Tune. Jim played the music on his keyboard and Alice sang a few lines with them to help recognize the title and singer.

Songs included All I Do is Dream, I Saw You Crying in the Chapel, Yesterday, and several others.

Jim and Alice did the music and lines from the popular Africa song by Toto. They are members of the Valley Chorus, and the Africa song is among the many fun songs included in the Spring concert, set for May 18 and 19. Details to follow.

The club members sang God Bless America to finish the meeting, and Chester Harris closed with prayer.

The next meeting is Wednesday, April 10, at noon at the Airport Community Center. Bring a dish to pass and table service. Jacob Gilpin will provide music on guitar.