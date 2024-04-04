Ti-Ahwaga Community Players to present ‘The Elephant Man’

Beginning April 5, and running through April 21, the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players will present Bernard Pomerance’s “The Elephant Man”, a dark and poignant telling of the life of John Merrick.

The Elephant Man is based on the life of John Merrick, who lived in London during the latter part of the nineteenth century. A horribly deformed young man – the victim of rare skin and bone diseases – he becomes the star freak attraction in traveling sideshows.

Found abandoned and helpless, he is admitted to London’s prestigious Whitechapel Hospital. Under the care of celebrated young physician Frederick Treves, Merrick is introduced to London society and slowly evolves from an object of pity to an urbane and witty favorite of the aristocracy and literati, only to be denied his ultimate dream – to become a man like any other.

The production marks the Ti-Ahwaga directing debut of Zach Curtis, who is the Producing Artistic Director of Chenango River Theatre in Greene, N.Y.

The Elephant Man features a number of familiar faces from the Ti-Ahwaga stage to include Ryan Canavan (Dr. Treves), Jamie Cornell (Carr Gomm), Andréa Gregori (Mrs. Kendal), Josh Wilburn (Ross / How), and Nina Varano (Alexandra / Sandwich).

Making their Ti-Ahwaga debuts are Parker Howland (John Merrick), and Rich Bocek (Lord John). Amy Frankovich, who most recently played in the pit for Ti-Ahwaga’s Cabaret, will play cello for the production.

The show will feature costume, lighting, and scenic / projection design from Julia Adams, Ron Harris and Zach Curtis, respectively. The Elephant Man is stage managed by Katherine Bartlette

Tickets are $20-$25, for all performances. Tickets can be purchased at tiahwaga.com. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and on Sundays at 2 p.m.

Ti-Ahwaga Community Players, Inc. is located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-2130 or visit www.tiahwaga.com.