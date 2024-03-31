Tioga Opportunities Inc. to host Community Garden Information Meeting

Are you looking for a space to grow your own food? Tioga Opportunities, Inc. invites the public to an informational meeting planned for Tuesday, April 2, at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Garden, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Staff will be on hand to help answer questions, explain the process of adopting a 4-foot by 20-foot plot, review garden policies and guidelines, and distribute applications and fee information.

Located adjacent to TOI’s Countryside Community Center, the Community Garden has been providing a space for novice and experienced gardeners to grow fresh and healthy produce for over 14 years. Community gardens provide numerous health benefits including access to fresh, nutritious food and improved nutrition, increased physical activity, and improved wellness and mental health.

According to TOI, participation in a community garden also promotes social health and community cohesion by offering a safe and welcoming space for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The deadline to submit an application for the 2024 growing season is Friday, April 5. Applications are also available by calling Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4222 or by email to info@tiogaopp.org.