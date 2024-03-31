CFTT welcomes Joselyn Allen-Elford to its team

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers recently welcomed Joselyn Allen-Elford to its team in the newly established role of Resource Development Associate.

In this capacity, according to CFTT, Joselyn will provide robust, innovative leadership and support to the President of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, facilitating the organization’s growth and development through the oversight of development programs. Additionally, she will be entrusted with managing a substantial $3.5 million scholarship program, distributing $136,000 annually to deserving recipients.

Joselyn Allen-Elford brings with her over 15 years of experience in the non-profit sector. Her journey began after earning a bachelor’s degree in business economics from SUNY Cortland in 2005, whereupon she discovered her passion for serving others through non-profit work. With a professional background spanning finance, development, public relations, fundraising and event planning, Joselyn has made significant contributions to the human services field, particularly in guiding youth and empowering families across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions of New York State.

“Joselyn’s diverse expertise and unwavering commitment to community service makes her an invaluable addition to our team,” remarked Charity Field, CEO of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. “Her dedication to fostering positive change aligns perfectly with our mission to address the needs of our neighboring communities and create lasting impacts.”

Echoing this sentiment, the Chairman of the Board, Ray DePaola, stated, “Joselyn’s deep-rooted connection to Elmira, New York, and her belief in the continued growth and prosperity of our counties make her a natural fit for our organization. We are confident that her passion for art, music, and community engagement will enrich our efforts in supporting local causes and fostering neighborly collaboration.”

Joselyn Allen-Elford, a proud native of Elmira, N.Y., shares her community’s vision for progress and is eager to contribute to the Community Foundation’s mission of creating tangible differences in the lives of those it serves.

To learn more about CFTT, visit www.twintierscf.org.