Calling All Trailblazers: Earn Your Belva Lockwood Fun Patch! 

The Belva Lockwood Inn, in partnership with the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, recently announced the launch of a brand-new Girl Scout Fun Patch Program honoring Belva Lockwood.

A press release about the partnership wrote, “Belva Lockwood wasn’t your average woman. A lawyer, politician, and social reformer, she shattered barriers and championed causes we hold dear today. This exciting program lets Girl Scouts of all ages explore Belva’s incredible story and earn a commemorative patch.”

The program offers a variety of activities tailored to different age groups, including learning adventures: unravel Belva’s fascinating life through age-appropriate reading, research, and historical exploration; creative expression: design your own campaign materials, create a time capsule, organize a debate; and hands-on experiences – for Girl Scout troops visiting the Inn they offer a half-day immersive learning experience with activities like mock trials and suffrage sash making, or participate in a historical scavenger hunt at the Belva Lockwood Inn (optional).

Space is limited for “Day at the Belva” field trips. Call Innkeeper Brie Woods at (607) 223-4367 or email info@belvalockwoodinn.com to learn more and schedule your troop’s participation.