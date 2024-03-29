Free concert by The Southern Tier Concert Band taking place April 8

On April 8, at 7:30 p.m., a free concert by The Southern Tier Concert Band, featuring select members of The Owego Free Academy Band, will take place in the O-A Theater (Owego’s High School Auditorium), located at 1 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. This is a free concert; free will donations will be accepted.

The Southern Tier Concert Band is an all-adult wind band of about 60 members. Approaching its 13th anniversary, this renowned group performs three to four concerts yearly, almost always in conjunction with a host school and its Band students.

This outstanding event, like all STCB Concerts, is free. These professional-level musicians are all volunteers. They simply want to perform, and they do it only for the joy of sharing their music with listeners.

You can help in that goal by spreading the word, sending an email, making a phone call, posting it on your social media, talking to a friend, and inviting neighbors. This will be a wonderful concert.

The Program, conducted by Robin Linaberry and Barry Peters, will include the following great pieces; Fanfare Aureus – Kimberly Archer, Chester Overture – William Schuman, Lads of Wamphray – Percy A. Grainger, The Life In Your Years – Joshua Hobbs. Selections from “Funny Girl”— arrangement by Robert Russell Bennett, Olympic Fanfare and Theme (commemorating this year’s Olympic Games) – John Williams, and The Black Horse Troop March – John Philip Sousa.