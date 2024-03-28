Nichols kicks off Bicentennial with Proclamation Declaration; Old Home Days to in the works as part of yearlong celebration

By Luca Iorga —

The Nichols Bicentennial Proclamation Declaration was a significant moment in a year filled with commemorative events celebrating the town’s bicentennial. The Proclamation Declaration was presented on Friday, March 15, at 139 Roki Blvd., and filled the town hall conference room with local dignitaries, representatives from various organizations, press, and community members, all gathered together to witness the historic moment.

The Town of Nichols’ official journey began 200 years ago on March 23, 1824, when it was carved out from a part of the Town of Tioga. The region has also been home to various Native Americans including the Algonquins, Iroquois, and the Six Nations, and the first permanent European settlers arrived in 1787.

To celebrate the town’s 200th birthday, Harris A. Weiss, NYS Southern Tier Regional District Representative, presented a proclamation on behalf of Governor Kathy Hochul. The proclamation praised Nichols for its commerce, natural beauty, and the residents’ commitment to preserving its history and ensuring its future.

Martha Sauerbrey, chair of the Tioga County Legislature, presented a proclamation from the county that further commemorated Nichols, detailing its historical land grants, settlements, and the eventual naming after Colonel Henry Nichols.

Before presenting the proclamation, Sauerbrey, who was born and raised in Nichols, spoke about her deep ties to the area and its shared sense of community. She shared personal anecdotes about her childhood in the area, such as having attended sixth grade in the room next door to the event, and emphasized the close personal ties within the tightly knit community.

Esther Woods, Town of Nichols Supervisor, accepted the state and county proclamations. The ceremony concluded with the sale of 3D printed logo coasters based on Ava Smolinsky’s design, and a group photo to commemorate the event.

J. Ladd Yost, Kem Hart-Baker, Pam Roberts, and Angie Rogers made up the Proclamation Ceremony Planning Committee. The 2024 Nichols Bicentennial Committee includes Proclamation committee members, as well as Heidi Speigel, Mindy Cantrell, Beth Hosmer, Elisha Greenwalt, Shane Speigel, Michelle McLaren, Andy Fox, and Mike Amato.

The Nichols Bicentennial Committee is also organizing other events this year to celebrate and share the town’s rich history, as well as to raise funds for the main event – the grand bicentennial celebration on Old Home Day, set for Sept. 2. Activities will include a time capsule, quilt raffle, and much more.

The committee is also hoping to get enough volunteers from the community to hold an event at Kirby Park on Labor Day following the parade, like in previous years, but notes that it will depend on people stepping up to help.

To learn more, visit the Nichols Historical Museum, open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1p.m., check the town’s website at nicholsny.com, or contact the Nichols Bicentennial Celebration through their Facebook page.