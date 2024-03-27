New York State Police investigating a fatal accident involving four-year-old Barton resident

On March 26, 2024, at approximately 4:57 p.m., State Police were called to Old Barton Road in the town of Barton for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

According to the State Police, a preliminary investigation determined that Gloria D. Phillips, age 77 of Barton, N.Y., was traveling on Old Barton Road in the town of Barton when a pedestrian riding a tricycle entered the roadway.

During the investigation, it was determined that Joanna F. VanOstrand, age four, of Barton, was riding a tricycle in her driveway and then entered the roadway into the path of the vehicle driven by Phillips.

Phillips was unable to avoid VanOstrand and struck her.

VanOstrand died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.