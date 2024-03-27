Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 14, property located at 1750 S. Main St., Town of Nichols, from Christopher and Carole Williams to Crystal Williams for $65,565.

On March 14, property located at 5413 Newark Valley Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Barbara Sherwood to Matthew and Cheryl Visingard for $130,000.

On March 14, property located at Creamery Road, Town of Richford, from Olufemi Fasehun to Yinghua and Mingming Wang for $55,000.

On March 15, property located at 3 Division St., Village of Waverly, from James Platt to Eric Brewer and Cheryl Bolton for $150,000.

On March 18, property located at 562 Ithaca Rd., Town of Spencer, from Andrew and Olivia Schmalfuss to Dakota Roberts for $140,080.

On March 19, property located at 1417 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Randy, Mark and Gregg Smith to Gail and Randy Smith for $173,430.

On March 19, property located at 762 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Richard and Patricia Musa to Charles Marron for $100,000.

On March 19, property located at 452 Candor Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Christopher and Elizabeth Garner to Daniel Reinhart and Gianna Turco for $500,000.

On March 19, property located at 45 Holiday Hill, Town of Owego, from Diane Colonna to Juan, Federico and Albert Kuang for $200,000.

On March 19, property located at 194 State Line Rd., Town of Nichols, from Estate of Rhonda Seeley to Martin and Michael Rought for $30,000.

On March 20, property located at 7664 St. Rt. 434, Town of Owego, from Kardichor LLC to A.Y. Commercial Group LLC for $510,000.

On March 20, property located at 20 Academy St., Village of Owego, from 20 Owego Properties LLC to Rachel Blaasch for $138,000.

On March 20, property located at 3 Deerfield Dr., Town of Owego, from Roman Pelensky to Gabriel Edwards for $164,948.