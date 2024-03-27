Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

You have to excuse me, I just finished eating and I am washing my face. You may remember me from last September when Gail first mentioned me here in the paper. I was hoping to get adopted by Christmas, but that didn’t happen.

As you remember, I came from Endicott last summer where I had lived on the streets for three years and had multiple litters of kittens. I wasn’t happy at first being confined to the inside, but after having three good meals a day and a soft bed to sleep in, I got used to that fast.

I was very scared at first and did not like to be touched, but now I love it and have a very soft fluffy coat. My shots are good until August, I am spayed, and I tested negative for diseases. I would really like to find a home.

If you think you might want to meet me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and leave her a message asking for Nanny. She is still caring for her father and brother, so she is really busy.

Donations of bottles and cans can be made at the Redemption Center for us cats. The Easter raffle ends on Friday, March 29, at Up the Creek Consignment. Happy Easter!