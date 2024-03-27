Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 11, 2024 through March 17, 2024 there were 101 calls for service, the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and 22 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Michael A. Rose, age 36 of Candor, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued for Failure to Appear in Court in December 2023 for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor) charge. Rose was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Rikki D. Spencer, age 49 of Corning, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued for Failure to Appear in Court in February 2024 for a Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) charge. Spencer was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Suzanne M. Kelsey, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Failed to Stop at a Stop Sign (Violation), and Consumption of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Kelsey was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Ron W. Deats, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant for Failure to Appear in Court in November 2023 for a Reckless Endangerment to Property (Misdemeanor) charge. Deats was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.



Christopher N Elliott, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Menacing in the First Degree (Felony) following an investigation of a Man with a Gun on West Main Street. Elliott was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.