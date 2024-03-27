Eight Scouts from Pack 37 earn the highest rank in Cub Scouts and transition to Scouts BSA

By Scoutmaster Patrick —

Most people are familiar with the Eagle Scout Rank, the highest rank a youth in Scouts BSA (formally known as the Boy Scouts) can earn. There is another award that is achieved by younger scouts in the Cub Scout program that marks the end of one journey and the beginning of another. This award is called the Arrow of Light, and this is the highest and last award a Cub Scout can earn before transitioning to the older Scouts BSA program.

On March 1, at the First Presbyterian Church in Owego, eight Cub Scouts from Pack 37 and their families gathered for an award recognition and a crossover ceremony.

The Court of Honor started with each of the eight scouts, who have been together as a Den for over three years, receiving their Arrow of Light award and patch that can be worn on their Scouts BSA uniform.

After each scout had their patches pinned on their shirts, they then shifted focus over to the crossover or “bridging” ceremony. During this ceremony, the Arrow of Light scouts cross a bridge representing the crossing over from being a Cub Scout to a Scout BSA member.

As they leave their Cub Scout Pack, they are greeted on the other side of the bridge by the troop they selected to join. While crossing the bridge, they are reminded of the 12 points in the Scout Law; “Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean, and Reverent,” as well as the scout motto of “Be Prepared.”

Four scouts, Robert. F., Jacob J., Owen S., and Mason P., crossed over to Scouts BSA Troop 30 (boys) located in the nearby town of Newark Valley. Three more scouts; Evan R., Austin S., and Logan P. crossed over and joined the ranks of Scouts BSA Troop 38 (boys) in Owego. The ceremony finished with one Arrow of Light scout, Alayna P., crossing over to the Scouts BSA Troop 638 (girls) in Owego. This concluded the ceremony.

There is much symbolism associated with this crossover ceremony and it is fitting that the last line on the bridge states, “Be Prepared.”

In Cub Scouts, the program for younger boys and girls, ages five to 10, is led by dedicated adults who work hard to ensure each Cub Scout meets the requirements and, most importantly, have fun.

After bridging over to the Scouts BSA program for older youth (10-17), they enter an organization where the scouts lead and run the program and the adults empower the youth to do so safely. It is in this environment where the older youth thrive and advance as individuals on their journey to the Eagle Scout honor.

The Cub Scout and Scouts BSA program for boys and girls are open for all youth ages five to 17. If you are interested in the Scouts BSA (for boys) program in Newark Valley, Troop 30, contact Scoutmaster Northrup at curtnorthrop@gmail.com.

Troops 38 (for boys) and Troop 638 for Girls meet at the First Presbyterian Church in Owego every Monday evening at 7 p.m. Cub Scout Pack 37 meets at various times throughout the week at St. Paul’s in Owego.

If you are interested in Troop 38, 638, or Pack 37, contact Scoutmaster Patrick at scouttroop38@gmail.com any time.