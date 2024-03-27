Readers’ Column for the week of March 24, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Also, to stay aligned with our political policy, political comments will not run until after the upcoming elections.

To the contributor that complained about the fire sirens. You live in the country. Fire sirens blow, church bells ring, and train whistles play across the farmlands. It is calming to know that there are volunteers throughout the Owego area that will drop their tools or get out of their chairs to respond to help. Be grateful for them and remember, we don’t have police cars and fire engines racing up and down our streets 24 hours a day.

~

This is for the person complaining about the way store clerks dress and are sometimes unfriendly to customers. Have you ever stopped to think that they are working a minimum wage job and have a lot of expenses like the rest of us and maybe they are wearing the best clothes they own? Have you ever witnessed the way some very rude customers talk to checkout clerks? Maybe instead of complaining and treating store clerks with disrespect you could smile and thank them. You get what you give in this life, and it doesn’t take much effort to show some kindness to someone who may be doing the best they can that day.

~

That would be lovely, the idea of putting a Dollar Tree in the former Pizza Hut building. Unfortunately, it isn’t happening. A few days ago Dollar Tree announced it’s closing 1,000 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar locations. They are not looking to open more. We’ve also recently lost a bank here in Owego and another branch in Johnson City. This bank has 200 locations, and in other states besides New York. Guess which state is closing several branches.

~

I had a recent experience with a neighbor who, in the course of conversation, told me something about another neighbor that was not his to tell, it was of profound personal nature. I was horrified. Not about the information that was shared, but by the fact that it was being delivered in a manner that felt evil and slanderous, and that I was sitting there, participating. I also realized that if one neighbor was being talked about, it’s likely that I have been talked about too. I felt such a sense of broken trust. I also had to look at myself and how easy it is for me to fall back on gossip when there’s nothing else to talk about. I resolved to stop right then and there. By changing myself I can be a better neighbor.

~

The Universe (or the “singularity” – the source of the Big Bang) either has always existed, appeared out of nowhere, or was created by an eternally existent Supreme Being. Common sense tells you that everything in the world has a beginning, and that nothing comes by itself out of nothing. If you deny God, then you must accept either the Universe never had a beginning or it came by itself from nowhere, neither of which makes any sense. However, the definition of God includes His being eternally existent, which makes perfect sense. And only He can make something out of nothing!

~

While it is fantastic our bell of sessions has been returned, unharmed, through the efforts of Emma Sedore, the front of the Tioga County Office Building desperately needs the attention of a (preferably historic) talented architect. The current “door to nowhere” and exposed foundation resulting from the removal of the steps looks exceedingly stupid. There just is no other word for it. Are there plans to remedy this? Were the steps too costly to repair? Did the county allow them to deteriorate to the point they could no longer be saved?

~

Do you knit, crochet, or cross-stitch? Are you interested in learning? The Stitch and Chat Group, which will meet on March 27 from 5-6 p.m. at the Tappan-Spaulding Memorial Library, located at 6 Rock St. in Newark Valley, is hoping to start a group, and is inviting all levels of expertise to join them. Stop by and help us get this group going!

~

I’m looking for a setup for arts and craft shows. I have several things made. The problem is I do not get the paper every day and I don’t sit in front of a computer. A list of shows that are coming up and the fees to set up would be very helpful, or at least some kind of contact information. Is there someone I can call to find out? Thank you.

~

So it turns out the nominees for the Academy Awards each got $180,000 gift packages. Wow! These people claim to be wonderful, compassionate, giving people. So why don’t they forego those packages and give that money to one of the worthy causes they always preach about? That’s why nobody cares about them anymore and the movies aren’t very popular anymore.

~

To the person that wrote in about the fire whistle. I have a question for you. How much of a nuisance would you think it would be to you if your home was on fire, or if you had family or a friend that needed help? I want to say thank you to those volunteers and that whistle.

~

I just called to renew my monthly-prepaid cell phone. Now I have to pay a $5 convenience fee, which I never did before. There are extra fees on every bill you get. When will it end and what right do they have to get away with it? It’s getting out of hand!

~

Someone left a message in this column about the Rhodes Road bridge in Apalachin. I would like to add what a blessing it would be for all my neighbors and myself to see that open, or if anyone could tell me who to call or talk to about any progress on this matter. Thank you.

~

To all of the people who wrote in to criticize college student loan forgiveness. I too agree if you borrow the money you need to pay it back. However, all students who are actually responsible and attempting to pay their debt are faced with interest rates of over 11%. Do the math. There is no way you can repay a loan and ever get it done at that interest rate. Give the honest kids a break and reduce the interest rate to 1% and they will pay their debt. It’s absolutely ridiculous. Everyone should be calling in to complain.