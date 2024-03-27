Spring Clean the Mind and ‘Your House’ Will Follow

By Sister Chirya —

At last, spring has arrived, the vernal equinox, celebrated as the first day of spring, the dawning of the bright half of the year. Traditionally, we open doors and windows to let the brisk, cleansing spring breeze blow through our homes and sweep away the dust and stuffy air gathered throughout the winter months. With longer daylight hours we prepare for outside work, planting seeds and adventures into nature.

But first, do ‘inside’ work; spring clean the self, by clearing out and ‘throwing away’ stale, negative thoughts and excess worries. Dust the soul to dissolve sad feelings and remove the clutter of memories. Our mind becomes clear and clean. By inculcating a habit where our thought patterns are polished, positive and powerful no matter what happens, the soul continues to shine ever more brightly!

To change this old habit of creating the wrong type of thoughts when I am faced with a negative situation, with the practice of meditation, train the mind to consciously create the right type of thoughts. Thoughts are the most powerful energy in the world.

When we think and feel pure thoughts, our spiritual vibrations are a cure for the world. Our positive, peaceful thoughts will reach anywhere in a second and have the power to burn negative and violent energy.

“In the midst of a seemingly endless winter, I discovered within myself an invincible spring. May it be so, for all who need encouragement in these hard times.” — Camus

With the #1 Best Cleaning Agent, God, as our companion, we receive spiritual power to purge the self of negative self-talk, to sweep away the cobwebs of past mistakes and old habits that no longer serve us. He inspires us to polish and make the soul sparkle.

At this time God is getting His work done through the ones who remember Him, those who keep the aim to ‘improve’ each day and to serve the world with peaceful and powerful thoughts and actions. He sees us as special friends because of the good in our hearts and the good we are doing in the world.

Don’t hesitate! Today, Dial 0 and make an appointment with the best, most efficient and purifying Cleaning Agent available. Spring is testimony; no matter how hard winter gets, life comes back, and always will.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)