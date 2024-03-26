Veterans, Military and Military-Connected Families Grocery Giveaway set for March 26

The Tioga County Veterans Service Agency recently announced a grocery giveaway for veterans, military, and military-connected families will take place on Tuesday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to noon.

In a release, the Veterans Service Agency wrote, “We know that many struggle with food insecurities and to say thanks for their service, we want to give back by helping with supplying some groceries for them.”

The event will take place in the parking lot of Catholic Charities of Tioga County, located at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols, N.Y. and is open only to veterans, military, and their military-connected families.

No pre-registration or income eligibility is required, but proof of service is needed the day of the event.

The Tioga County Veterans Dwyer Peer Support Program and Owego Elks Lodge Veterans Services Committee sponsor the event.