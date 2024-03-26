Governor Hochul announces start of $47 million highway project on State Route 17

On Wednesday, March 20, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that major construction is underway on a $47 million project to renew a key stretch of State Route 17 in the Town of Owego, Tioga County, enhancing safety and improving travel along a vital artery for travelers headed to and from the Southern Tier.

According to the governor’s office, the two-year project will resurface approximately 22 miles of pavement and rehabilitate two bridges to improve mobility and resiliency along the highway, which has been impacted by years of harsh winter weather and heavy traffic.

“New York is making critical investments to ensure our vital travel arteries keep people moving for decades to come,” Governor Hochul stated, adding, “State Route 17 is one of the most heavily traveled roads in the Southern Tier, and this highway improvement project will increase its durability and help keep traffic flowing regardless of the challenges posed by Mother Nature.”

The project will resurface the roadway and upgrade guide rails on State Route 17 from Exit 65 in Owego to the Broome County line. Paving will involve warm mix asphalt, which reduces costs and improves pavement performance and durability compared to traditional hot mix asphalt applications. The two bridges that carry State Route 17 over Apalachin Creek will also be rehabilitated with new road decks, concrete barriers and bearings to further enhance safety and resiliency.

Work on the project will stretch over the next two construction seasons and the highway will remain open while work is underway, but motorists should expect the following lane restrictions and traffic patterns.

During the 2024 construction season, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction separated by a concrete barrier and westbound traffic will be crossed onto the eastbound side.

Beginning in the spring of 2025, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction separated by a concrete barrier and eastbound traffic will be crossed over the westbound side.

Detours will also be in place for motorists using the exit 66 westbound on and off ramps during 2024 season and the eastbound ramps during 2025. Detours and crossovers will be removed during the winter months to allow for normal traffic patterns between construction seasons. The project will create more than 600 jobs, according to the governor’s office, and includes a Project Labor Agreement to ensure workers are treated and paid fairly.

Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey stated, “The people that travel the route 17 are extremely pleased that the road will again become a smooth ride as it was years ago. It has been a challenge to travel this route and we are very pleased that major construction is underway.”

Owego Mayor Michael Baratta III stated, “This project is a long-needed repair of a heavily traveled route and will be greatly appreciated by all. I am very thankful New York State is investing in infrastructure in Tioga County.”

As a reminder, motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date information call 511 or visit 511NY.org.