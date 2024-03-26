Annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day set for March 29

On March 29, 2024, in recognition of National Vietnam Veterans Day and to honor and welcome all Vietnam Era veterans home; the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency is hosting its Annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.

The day will begin with a wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the County Courthouse at 10 a.m. followed by a ceremony and luncheon at the Town of Owego Shared Services Facility, located at 2722 State Route 434 in Apalachin, N.Y., where they will recognize and honor all Vietnam Era veterans in attendance, the families of those killed in action in Vietnam from Tioga County, and families of those Vietnam Veterans who have recently passed away.

The luncheon and recognition will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is open to all veterans and their supporters. Registration is required and can be done by calling (607) 687-8228 or emailing Veterans@tiogacountyny.gov.

Tioga County Veterans Dwyer Peer Support Program, Owego VFW Post 1371, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 480, and Department of Defense Vietnam War Commemoration sponsor the event.