What’s Happening for the week of March 24, 2024

MARCH

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

GriefShare Support Group, Jan. 8 to April 1, Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-Register at www.griefshare.org or call (607) 687-3261.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

After School Wednesdays, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Haven of Rest Ministries Inc., 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Busing from OES available. For information or to sign up, call Sherri at (607) 232-1258.

Threads Group meets on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m., at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. All are welcome.

MARCH 23 and 24

Maple Weekend Open House, Sweetrees Maple Sugarhouse, 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. For more information, call (607) 657-2600 or (315) 481-4060.

MARCH 22 to MARCH 24

Weekend long Marriage Help Program hosted by Retrouvaille of the Southern Tier of New York and the Rochester Retrouvaille Community will be held in Canandaigua, N.Y. The registration fee for the weekend is $300 per couple, although no couple has been denied the chance to heal their marriage due to lack of funds. For confidential information, visit www.helpourmarriage.org or call (607) 785-3720.

MARCH 24

Easter Celebration, 11 a.m., Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. There will be an Easter Egg and Candy Hunt, games and prizes, arts and crafts, and so much more. There will also be a visit by the Easter Bunny.

Free Program on Boosting your Immune System, 2 to 4 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor. Registration is appreciated, call (607) 972-1611 and leave a message.

Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Palm Sunday / Passion Sunday, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 90 North Ave., Owego.

MARCH 25

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and program – Presentation by Dr. Peter Petokas, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Free and open to all.

Doug’s Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union Parking Lot, Route 17C, Owego. Sponsored by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

MARCH 26

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Grocery Giveaway for Veterans, Military, and Military-connected families, 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Catholic Charities of Tioga County, located at 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Hosted by Tioga County Veterans Service Agency and sponsored by Tioga County Veterans Dwyer Peer Support Program and Owego Elks Lodge Veterans Services Committee. No pre-registration or income eligibility is required, but proof of service is needed the day of the event.

MARCH 27

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Apalachin Lions Walk Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Agency Spotlight: Community Connections, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. and Southern Tier Independence Center will share information on resources and services including transportation, home repair / modification, fire alarms for the hard of hearing, Weatherization, Empower NY, and the HEAP cooling program. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Tenebrae, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Property Development Corporation Meetings: Audit Committee Meeting at 3:30 p.m., Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors at 4 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, Economic Development Conference Room #109, 56 Main St., Owego. Contact Brittany Woodburn with any questions at (607) 687-8256 or email to woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov.

MARCH 28

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Litchfield UMC Annual Easter Bake Sale, 7 a.m. until sold out, Ammerman’s Store, 2129 Front St., Athens, Pa.

Finger Lakes PRISM Invasive Species Identification, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Maundy Thursday Worship Service, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 90 North Ave., Owego.

MARCH 29

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Good Friday, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Meet the Easter Bunny, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Hunt for eggs out in the library garden! In the event of rain, the egg hunt will be held inside the library. All ages are invited!

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Luncheon, 10 a.m., Wreath Laying at Vietnam Memorial, County Courthouse, Court Street, Owego, Lunch Recognition, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Town of Owego Shared Services Facility, 2272 State Rt. 434, Apalachin. Registration is required; call (607) 687-8228 or email to veterans@tiogacountyny.gov.

MARCH 29 to MARCH 31

Good Friday evening to Easter Sunday morning – Prayer Vigil, 7 p.m., in the First Presbyterian Union Church Sanctuary, 90 North Ave., Owego. During this time, consider signing up to pray for an hour in the church sanctuary. Call the church at (607) 687-1682 for more information.

MARCH 30

The Great Vigil, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., North Barton Grange, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. There will be a coloring contest with prizes and much more. This is a rain or shine event.

Ryan Wilson playing in the VFW Hall, 7 to 10 p.m., Main Street, Owego. There is an $8 cover, and food is available for purchase.

MARCH 31

Open Worship and Luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to noon, The Village Chapel, 28 Main St., Candor. All are invited.

Tracy Creek Memorial Church is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt, 9:30 to10:45 a.m., 4 Knight Rd, Vestal. Egg hunt, face painting, craft tables, and refreshments. Easter Church Service to follow at 11a.m.; all are welcome.

Easter Sunday Service, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Easter Sunday, Terry and Ginny Hills will host a sunrise service and breakfast at their home beginning at 6:30 a.m.

APRIL 2

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 4

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St. Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 5

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza, Route 434, Apalachin. Fundraiser to support Camp Ahwaga.

APRIL 6

All You Can Eat Pancake Supper, 4 to 8 p.m., Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. Donation.

Coin Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 45 Olcott Rd. South, Big Flats, N.Y.

Dean Goble, 6 to 10 p.m., VFW Hall, Main Street, Owego. There is a $5 cover, and food is available for purchase.

APRIL 8

Director Tiffani Warner presents on Aging, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. She will speak about all of the services seniors can take advantage of and volunteer opportunities. Don’t miss out on their door prize either. For questions, call (570) 888-7117.

APRIL 9

The Fourth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2024, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 10

Athens Senior Citizens Lunch Meeting, noon, Airport Community Center. Bring a dish to pass and table service. Music by Jacob Galpin, a Troy High School student, on guitar.

APRIL 13

Ryan Wilson, VFW Hall, 7 to10 p.m., Main Street, Owego. There is an $8 cover, and food is available for purchase.

APRIL 15

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

APRIL 18

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 23

Carantouan Greenway Annual Membership Meeting with speaker, 6 p.m., Yanuzzi’s Restaurant, downtown Sayre. RSVP by contacting Marty Borko at (607) 565-2636. The public is welcome to attend. Deadline for reservations is April 15. Further details available at carantouangreenway.org.

APRIL 25

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 26

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 27

Route 434 Highway Cleanup, meet at 9 a.m. at BEAM Electronics on Route 434. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather; all clean up supplies will be furnished. For more information, call Lion Paul Huonker at (607) 625-2727.

Community Indoor Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Contact Sue Tripp at (607) 372-7371 or by email to apalachintrea@yahoo.com for more information. Rent an 8-foot table for $20; bring your rummage in and sell it.

Sixth Annual Matt Howe Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $15 per person. You can purchase tickets at the Post, or pay be Venmo to @Ahaus. All proceeds benefit Tioga County youth functions.

MAY 4

Square Dancing – Music by Sarah, 7 to 10 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego. The cost is $15 per couple or $8 per person. Food is available for purchase.

MAY 9, 10, and 11

31st Annual North Orwell Pennsylvania Antique Trap / Sportsman Show, Thursday set up at noon, Friday from 7 a.m. to dark, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. The cost is $15 per table. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276 or email to brucemc1966@gmail.com.

MAY 20

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 30

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 31

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 17

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

JUNE 27

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 28

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.