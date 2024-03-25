Municipal Election results

By Wendy Post —

On Tuesday, March 19, several local elections were held in Tioga County to include the Village of Owego, the Village of Newark Valley, and the Village of Waverly. With unofficial votes in, a couple of things changed to include enough Yes votes in Owego to move forward with a new Length of Service Award Program created to incentivize first responders.

The program, now approved by voters, will deposit $1,200 to the volunteer’s Service Award Program account. Up to 40-year-of-service credits are allowed, and the contributions are invested, similar to an IRA or a 401(k). The program was met with approval with 184 Yes votes and 25 No votes rendered.

The projected annual cost of the program is $46,800, with an additional administration cost of $1,677, funds that will be derived through ambulance service funds.

In other Village of Owego election news, Mayor Michael Baratta III will serve another two-year term as Mayor, with 175 votes and three Write-Ins rendered; Terry VanHall, 1st Ward trustee, had 174 votes and there were two write-ins; Charles Plater, 2nd Ward Trustee, received 158 votes, and there was one Write-In; for the 3rd Ward, Fran Vanhousen received 164 votes; Rodney Marchewka will serve another term as Clerk / Treasurer, with 168 votes rendered, and four Write-Ins reported.

In the Village of Newark Valley, two trustee seats, each with a 4-year term, were up for grabs. With Jackie Wandell, an incumbent, Kenneth Giblin and James Phillips on the ballot, Wandell came out ahead with 91 votes and Giblin 78, earning them the two seats. Giblin will be seated in Trustee Ted Hardenstine’s seat; Hardenstine chose not to run again. Phillips earned 52 votes, and Jared Martin had 47 Write-In votes recorded.

There were no contests in Candor, N.Y. as it is mid-cycle for the councilmen terms.

In Waverly, Courtney Aronstam, Keith Correll and Kevin Sweeney filled the three open trustee positions, each carrying a two-year term. According to unofficial election results, Aronstam received 25 votes; Correll had 30 votes rendered; and 25 votes were cast for Sweeney. There was one write-in vote for Joe Wright.