A Pastor’s Thoughts: Protection  

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

I recently shared with a man in the marketplace that I want for him to go to heaven when he dies. He said these words to me, “I hope so.” Not having much time to continue the conversation, I told him, “You can know-so, and we’ll talk about it the next time that I see you.”

If I were to stand on any American street corner and ask the following question, “How does a person go to heaven when they die,” I would get multiple answers. Answers such as, “I must be baptized” or “I must be a good person”, or “I must go through confirmation or some other church observance” and yet, while all these are noble, none of these are what Scripture teaches we must do if we desire to go to heaven.

In his fourth “I am” statement, the Lord Jesus shares these words, John 10:11 (KJV) 11 I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep.

When Jesus said the words, “I am” He was saying, “I am very God of very God and, as the Good Shepherd, I am giving my life as a sacrifice for the sheep (people).”

In saying these dynamic Words, Jesus was, in no uncertain terms, saying “I am giving my life as a sacrifice for the sins of all people.”

Periodically, I’m asked what I do for a living and I always reply with the following, “It’s my job to help people make life’s most important decision” and then I hear the reply, “What is life’s most important decision?” My first and foremost responsibility as a pastor is to help everyone that I come in contact with know for sure that when they die, that they go to heaven.

Scripture is crystal clear. THERE IS ONLY ONE WAY TO HEAVEN, and that one way is by accepting Jesus as our Lord. When we do, we are totally protected and saved forever. When we accept Jesus as our Lord, something very special happens.

Jesus went on to say in John 10: John 10:27–30 (KJV) 27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me: 28 And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. 29 My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. 30 I and my Father are one.

People are protected and they shall never perish, and no one is able to pluck them out of the Father’s hand!

As I write these words, my heart simply desires that everyone that reads this would know for sure that they have eternal life in heaven when they die.

I love Owego and the surrounding Community where I’ve pastored for 26 plus years and I’m praying that I can make Jesus known. May God richly bless you!