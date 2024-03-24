Get Ready for Eclipse Day at the Candor Free Library 

The Candor Free Library is getting ready to celebrate Eclipse Day! They’ve got an Eclipse Countdown calendar on the front door, books about eclipses and astronomy, and an eclipse activity kit available for one-week loan. The eclipse kit contains a picture book, two science guides, and a flashlight and other items for doing hands-on science activities.

The library will kick off Eclipse Week on April 1 with a Moon StoryWalk outside. The StoryWalk will be available for people to enjoy at their own time and pace until April 9. Inside there will be take-n-make activity kits which will include materials for making your own pin-hole viewer, eclipse journal pages, various puzzles and other fun items. Patrons can also pick up free eclipse viewing glasses at the circulation desk beginning April 1.

On Monday, April 8 the library will open at 1 p.m. to host an informal Eclipse Day Party. Outdoor activities will include sidewalk chalk art and eclipse viewing. In case of clouds or bad weather, inside activities will include chalk art and computers will be tuned to NASA and other websites for eclipse viewing.

Also available again this year, Candor Free Library has passes to the Ithaca Sciencenter, and New York State Parks available for a one-week loan. According to library director Donna Schwender, these items were checked out more than anything else last year.

The Sciencenter pass is part of a STEAM kit, a box with a book containing activities for exploring Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Each pass provides free admission for two adults and their children who are all living in the same household.

The Empire Pass allows free entry to one carload of friends and family to most facilities operated by New York State Parks. Families can explore Buttermilk Falls, Chimney Bluffs, Fair Haven Beach, Watkins Glen and other parks across the state. Visit the New York State Parks website at parks.ny.gov/parks to find more parks.

Also, on Saturday, March 23, the library is co-hosting the Tioga County Seed Swap with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County. This is an opportunity to give away or swap extra seeds, cuttings, and/or starters you have. Or, if you don’t have any items to swap or give away but want to start a garden, you can pick up a few seed packets to get started. Seed Swap hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Candor Free Library is located at 2 Bank St., just behind the Village Hall. For more information, call the library at (607) 659-7258 or visit candorfreelibrary.org. You can stay connected with Candor Free Library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CandorFreeLibrary/.