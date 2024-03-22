‘Hired Man on Horseback’ book signing taking place March 23 at Riverow Bookshop

Riverow Bookshop will be hosting Gerald “Jerry” Rhodes on Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m., to discuss and sign copies of “Hired Man On Horseback, My Story Of Eugene Manlove Rhodes”, by May Davison Rhodes.

Eugene Rhodes, known as the “cowboy chronicler”, was inducted into the Hall of Great Westerners of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in 1958. Jerry Rhodes, his great-grandson, is behind the reissue (with added illustrations) of Hired Man, which was first published in 1938.

Rhodes will talk about his great-grandparents’ love story, and the successful partnership that led to what some say is one of the best Western stories ever written.

Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St. in Owego. For more information, you can find them on Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.