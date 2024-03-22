Benefit planned for the family of Lonni Whitmore

On Saturday, March 23, from 1-6 p.m. at the Pumpelly House in Owego, a benefit for the family of Lonni Whitmore will take place. The dinner includes baked ziti with meatballs, sausage, and a salad and roll, and is available for $12 for adults, $6 for children six to 10, and ages five and under eat free. There will also be a Chinese Auction, basket raffles, and a bake sale.

Forty-eight year old Lonni Whitmore, of Nichols, N.Y., was diagnosed on Jan. 16, 2024 with a rare form of Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma that had spread beyond his kidney to his liver, lung, the lymph nodes around his heart, and down the back of his leg.

Lonni was known for his love of Flat track Quad racing, and was also a loving husband, a great father, brother, son, friend, and an all-around great person, according to his family and friends.

Lonni passed away on Feb. 23, and was the main provider at home for his wife Samantha, his children, and his stepchildren. The March 23 event will benefit the family, helping them with funeral costs, bills, and other expenses they might face in the days to come.

It you would like to donate a basket, auction item or baked goods, contact Jamie Whitmore by phone at (607) 857-4197.