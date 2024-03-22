Explore Tioga during Maple Weekends

Explore the sugar shacks, woods, farms and shops of Tioga County, N.Y. as you learn about maple production in New York State on Tioga County Maple Weekends, set for March 16 and 17, and March 23 and 24. Three maple farms will be hosting Open Houses with tours, demonstrations of how to make syrup and other maple products, samples, and sales. There are also samples at a Farm Store and country-style pancake breakfasts.

For a complete schedule and maps to plan your trip, visit www.experiencetioga.com.

“This is one of our favorite events because it combines agriculture, locally made sweets, and education for visitors,” said Rebecca Maffei, director of Tioga County Tourism, adding, “It’s an authentic glimpse into a segment of our generational farming industry. It also gets you off the beaten path to explore the countryside of Tioga County on scenic drives though hills, valleys, villages, and farmland.”

SweeTrees Maple, located at 761 Glen Rd. in Berkshire, will be open all four days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tours of the sugar shack and sugar bush, demonstrations, samples, and sales of a variety of maple products. Kids and adults will love learning about maple trees, seeing the “maple highway” that brings the sap from the sugar bush to the sugar shack, and tasting sweet treats like maple cotton candy.

Tholhill Farm, located at 493 Catatonk Hill Rd. in Candor, will have their Maple Syrup Shack open with live demonstrations, tours, free samples, treats, maple coffee, and tea. All Maple Products will be available for purchase. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all four days.

Lawton’s Maple Farm, located at 431 Bridge St. in Newark Valley, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all four days and will have tours of the sugar shack, maple production demonstrations, and samples of maple products. On March 17, the whole Lawton Dairy Farm will be open for tours. Bring the kids, family and friends and have some fun on the farm.

Little Creek Farm, located at 227 Day Hollow Rd. in Owego, will be open both Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stop by for samples of Hamley’s Maple Syrup. While you’re there, shop the wide variety of local and regional farm products and health food. And don’t forget to try a homemade donut!

Owego Donuts and Beer, located at 229 North Ave. in Owego, will have maple donuts and, as always, a wide variety of beer and other goodies.

And what better way to start your day off on the Tioga Maple Weekend Trail than with a Pancake Breakfast featuring local Maple Syrup?

You can enjoy a hearty meal at the Speedsville Fire Department, located at 40 Mill Rd. in Berkshire, on March 16 and 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., featuring SweeTrees Maple Syrup; the Candor Fire Department, located at 74 Owego Rd. in Candor, on March 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and featuring West Candor Maple Syrup; and at the Berkshire Fire Department, located at 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire, on March 23 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and featuring SweeTrees Maple Syrup.

For more about the other places to stop on the trail, visit www.experiencetioga.com.