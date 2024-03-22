Carantouan Greenway to present Adventure on the Amazon

The Carantouan Greenway has announced its annual membership and speaker meeting will take place on April 23, at Yanuzzi’s Restaurant in downtown Sayre, Pa. at 6 p.m.

This year’s after-dinner presentation highlights an adventurous trip down the Amazon River by Esther Angert and David McCartt, who toured Manaus, Brazil and parts of the Amazon by riverboat in January.

The guided tour took them to sites on the Amazon River and Rio Negro, where they caught glimpses of wildlife, learned about the history and life in local villages, and explored the incredible biodiversity of the region. They will talk about highlights of their trip, illustrated by David’s colorful photographs.

Esther is a microbiology professor at Cornell University. David is a retired media archivist who worked for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Both are avid birders and amateur naturalists.

Further details are available at carantouangreenway.org, and on their Facebook page. Reservations may be made by sending a check to Carantouan Greenway, P.O. Box 441, Sayre, Pa. 18840-0441, through their PayPal account, or by contacting Marty Borko at (607) 565-2636.

The public is welcome to attend, and the deadline for reservations is April 15.