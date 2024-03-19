Guitar raffle to help a friend in need

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Punishers Apalachin New York Chapter (PANYC) is holding a guitar raffle, and to benefit a local Owego resident in need.

PANYC is a brotherhood of law enforcement officers, court officers, correctional officers, and other justice system professionals, emergency medical services, firefighters, military, and other like-minded individuals.

Back in October, about half a dozen PANYC members gathered to build a handicapped ramp for Kevin Miller, an Owego resident who had his leg amputated after infection set in. Miller’s surgery took place on Sept. 20, 2023.

Miller, a diabetic, had battled a bone infection called Osteomyelitis, and which occurred after an injury in his left foot. After several hospital stays and other care, it was determined that a full below-knee amputation was the only option for full recovery from the infection, and before it spread further.

Today, Miller continues to recover, and is also facing ongoing medical expenses.

Miller did receive a prosthetic leg at the end of January, yet is waiting on a permanent foot piece for his new leg. He’s taking one day at a time as he works toward gaining strength, improving balance, and walking longer periods of time.

Before his surgery, Miller had retired after 15 years with UPS, and had been working at OACSD as a program aide for children with developmental disabilities. He had also been a youth sports coach and lacrosse coach, and had been gearing up to run a catering business. He hopes to return to work, but again will have to take that next step one day at a time.

Justin Wilt, PANYC president, shared that Kevin Miller had volunteered and helped PANYC in the past, and was an excellent go-to cook for various fundraisers. Miller added that he had prepared food for the group at their annual Ride for Tonya event.

To help Kevin with his journey of recovery, PANYC is holding a raffle for a custom-made electric guitar. The T-style guitar was hand-crafted and finished off with incredible engraving and staining by a PANYC member, and owner of Brick’s Customs, based out of Endicott, N.Y. Materials for the cost of building the guitar were donated by PANYC.

Tickets are $10 each. You can message the PANYC Facebook page for details, or pay via Venmo: @Justin-Wilt-4. The drawing will be held in mid-April. Proceeds will benefit Kevin Miller’s medical expenses.

PANYC’s annual event, the Tonya King Memorial Country Ride, and the seventh annual, will be held on June 1. The ride remembers Tonya King, who lost her life in 2016 as a passenger on a motorcycle that was unable to avoid a deer while traveling on Day Hollow Road in Owego.

All riders are encouraged to participate, including those who are not group members. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Hickories Park in Owego, with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The cost is $20 rider and $10 passenger.

The route takes riders through Tioga and Broome Counties. The end of the ride will feature food, music by DJ Bob Russell, along with raffle baskets and other activities.

To learn more, visit the Punishers LE/MC PANYC Apalachin Facebook page.