Referendum a highlight of Village of Owego Election

By Wendy Post —

Throughout Tioga County, N.Y. there are various elections taking place within the municipalities to include a referendum that will be on the Village of Owego ballot that would structure a retirement plan for their emergency medical services members. Within this program, known as the LOSAP, of Length of Service Award Program, the Village would deposit $1,200 to the volunteer’s Service Award Program account. Up to 40-year-of-service credits are allowed, and the contributions are invested, similar to an IRA or a 401(k).

The purpose of the LOSAP is to offer an incentive to first responders and retain volunteers. The program, according to documents provided online by Owego’s EMS, has an annual cost to administer the program of $1,677. In Owego, and based on the current number of volunteers, the annual cost is projected to be $46,800.

The proposition also states that the ambulance service will fund the program, and that all expenses will be paid out of the EMS Department’s revenues from billing for ambulance transports.

“No Village tax revenue will be required,” is stated online and in various mailings, but some village residents feel differently.

Mark Trabucco, Village resident, stated he will be voting “no” on Tuesday, and mentioned several reasons why and referred to the depletion of the “Sweet Fund”, which once funded emergency services in the village.

Trabucco also expressed concern of what he called “favoritism”, stating, “Our Village requires quite a lot of volunteers. In fact, we only thrive when volunteers step up. Favoring some volunteers and not others seems to me a dangerous thing.”

Village of Owego residents will have a vote on Tuesday, with polls open from noon to 9 p.m. at the Village of Owego Office at 22 Elm St. in Owego.

To learn more about the program you can visit owegoems.org/Documents/LOSAP/ or attend an information session at the Owego EMS Station on North Avenue on either March 16, from 3-5 p.m., or on March 18, from 4-6 p.m.

Also on the ballot on Tuesday for two year terms in the Village of Owego are Terry VanHall, trustee for the 1st Ward; Charles Plater, trustee for the 2nd Ward; Fran VanHousen, trustee for the 3rd Ward; Rod Marchewka for clerk / treasurer; and Mayor Michael Baratta III.

In Newark Valley, voters will head to the polls for an election surrounding the Village Board of Trustees, where two positions are up for grabs, each with a 4-year term.

In a sample ballot received from the Village of Newark Valley Clerk, on the ballot is Kenneth Giblin, Jacki Wandell, and James Phillips.

Village residents registered with Tioga County’s Board of Elections can render their vote from noon to 9 p.m. in the Noble Room of the Municipal Building at 9 Park St. in Newark Valley.

There are no contests in Candor, N.Y. as it is mid-cycle for the councilmen terms.

In Waverly the General Village Election will be held in the Trustees Room in the Village Hall, located at 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Polls are open between noon and 9 p.m.

On the ballot are Courtney Aronstam, Keith Correll, and Kevin Sweeney. All are running on the ballot for a two-year trustee position.