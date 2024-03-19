OFA Barbell Club pumped up for competition 

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Lindsay Field, a 2017 graduate of Owego Free Academy, is no stranger to the world of powerlifting. Field is a previous record holder.

Today, and just a few years later, Lindsay is a physical education teacher at OA Schools, and in 2023 founded a club via the school enrichment program called the OFA Barbell Club.

Field’s history includes competing in a world-sanctioned powerlifting event called “100% Raw Powerlifting Federation World Championships,” and then also set a New York State and National deadlift / power lift record at the Empire State Open held at Tioga Downs. In addition, she competed at the Arnold Schwarzenegger Fitness Expo, among other accomplishments.

A 2021 graduate of SUNY Cortland, Lindsay holds a Bachelor of Science in Education. She majored in physical education with a concentration in Adapted PE, which is physical education for students with disabilities. She now teaches Adapted PE at both OAMS and OFA, and coaches at OA Schools. Lindsay is currently finishing her grad school education online.

Lindsay noted that there are currently ten members in the Club, and that just recently a few more students have asked to join. The OFA Barbell Club is open to students in grades nine through 12, and current members are in grades 10, 11, and 12.

Club members meet and lift as a group after school on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The goal of the Club, Field said, is for the students to learn the sport of powerlifting and increase their strength in the squat, bench press and deadlift. Last year, six members of the OFA Barbell Club who competed placed first in their respective age and weight categories.

Starting the OFA Barbell Club gave Field the opportunity to inspire others to try powerlifting. Prior to the Club, Field noted that lifting was available after school, but not power lifting-specific.

Lindsay explained, “Several members play one sport or some don’t play team sports at all, so this has given them an opportunity to be competitive in a sport that they can do individually,” and added, “Power lifting is also a great solution for those who don’t play other sports in college or after college.”

Lindsay continued, “I hope to equip my athletes with the skill and knowledge they need to continue power lifting after they graduate.”

Field was set to compete on March 16 at the USA Powerlifting NYS Championships in Albany, N.Y., and exclaimed, “My own training has been inconsistent, but I have finally gotten back into a routine. My goal is to maintain my consistency, and then eventually qualify to compete at the national level again.”

Back to the Club, members will be competing on June 1 at a competition hosted by the 100% Raw Powerlifting Federation. Field will coach upwards of seven OFA Barbell Club athletes at the event.

The Club is seeking sponsors and donations to pay for the memberships and entry fees for the competition. Interested sponsors or those who would like to donate can reach out to Lindsay Field via email to fieldl@oacsd.org.