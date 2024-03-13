Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 1, 2024, Property located at 37 George St., Village of Owego, from D C English Properties LLC to Floyd Wright Jr. for $148,000.

On March 4, 2024, Property located at 331 Dugan Rd., Town of Owego, from Jessica Moore to Scott Moore for $180,250.

On March 4, 2024, Property located at 472 Main St., Village of Owego, from First Citizens Community Bank to Cover-All Tent LLC for $80,000.

On March 4, 2024, Property located at 370 Dawson Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Kevin Perry to Jenna Gillette and Cole Lake for $125,000.

On March 4, 2024, Property located at 118 Paige St., Village of Owego, from Raymond Thomas to Kenneth Jacobson for $65,000.

On March 5, 2024, Property located at W/S Waits Road, Town of Owego, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Aiden and Jessica Mead for $75,000.

On March 7, 2024, Property located at 18 Danton Dr., Town of Newark Valley, from Sharon McNeil to Rebecca Henderson for $151,000.

On March 7, 2024, Property located at 17 Woodside Rd. West, Town of Owego, from Estate of William Shook to Carter Wasley for $175,150.