Learning Opportunities at TAC in March; Go Figure: Figure Drawing Session and Reflections on Influence

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) recently announced two learning opportunities taking place this week. Go Figure: Figure Drawing Session and Reflections on Influence: Rust Dye and Printing on Fabric will be offered on March 14, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the main gallery at TAC.

Under the guidance of Kathye E. Arrington, the Go Figure: A Live Figure Drawing Session is open to both beginner and experienced artists. Join them for an evening of learning, creating, and making friends.

In this four-hour workshop, Julie Thurber will demonstrate techniques to alter fabric to create a personal narrative of past and present that reflect on influences from one’s own personal experience. Through altering and printing images on fabric, and layering and joining them in a variety of ways, each participant will create an original artwork.

Participants can either bring their preferred medium or purchase supplies at TAC.

The cost is $10 for TAC Supporters, $20 for not-yet Supporters, and the class size is limited to 12.

To register and complete your payment, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org/go-figure.