Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 26, 2024 through March 3, 2024 there were 83 calls for service, the department responded to six motor vehicle accidents, there were two Mental Health Holds reported, and eight traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Logan M. Belokur, age 20 of Vestal, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Failed to Stop at a Stop Sign (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Belokur was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Madison K. Pierce, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief – Recklessly Damaging Property (Misdemeanor), and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Domestic Violence incident on East Front Street. Pierce was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and she was Released on her Own Recognizance.

Lucas J. Matteson, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued for a Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree – Disobeying a Court Mandate (Misdemeanor) for an incident in November 2023. Matteson was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and he was Released on his Own Recognizance.

Kiara N. Love, age 31 of Philadelphia, Pa., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Indistinctive License Plate (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Love was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.