Owego Elks Lodge invites teams to participate in 2024 Spring Food Drive Challenge

The Owego Elks Lodge is kicking off registration of teams for the upcoming 2024 Spring Food Drive Challenge. The challenge started with four teams in 2021 and grew to nine teams in 2023 that collected over 13,000 items weighing over 8,200 pounds, and $550 in monetary donations for the Food Pantries in Tioga County.

This year they want to do even more; more teams, more donations, and more awareness for the great work done by the Tioga County Food Pantries.

They are inviting all community groups and businesses to form teams to collect food and donations from March 31 – April 20, 2024. Points will be awarded for each donation, with extra points for those items most needed at our local food pantries.

Teams can participate in social media events to highlight their efforts and earn extra points. The team with the highest points on April 20 will win this year’s event and be awarded the Spring Food Drive Challenge Trophy for 2024, which they can display with pride for the year.

Sign-up your organization at the Owego Elks 1039 | Facebook page, email them at OwegoElksLodge1039@gmail.com, or call (607) 687-1039 and leave a message.

For questions or additional information on the Owego Elks Spring Food Drive Challenge 2024, contact Tim Sayers, Owego Elks Spring Food Drive event chair, at secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com or Tonya Cumm, Owego Elks Public Relations committee chair, at PrOwegoElks@gmail.com.