Tioga County Legislator Keith Flesher appointed to the NYSAC Public Safety Standing Committee

Owego, NY – Tioga County, a member of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), recently announced that District #7 Legislator, Keith Flesher, Chair of the Tioga County Public Safety Legislative Standing Committee, has been appointed to serve on NYSAC’s Public Safety Standing Committee.

The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) was formed in 1925 and their mission is to foster excellence in county government and unite the voice of New York County leaders. The organization is comprised of several standing committees that are essential in the development of NYSAC’s advocacy planning and efforts to shape their policies and positions on legislative issues impacting New York State counties.

As a member of the Public Safety Standing Committee, Legislator Flesher will develop, discuss, and adopt resolutions highlighting the priorities of New York’s County governments and make up the foundation of NYSAC’s Legislative Platform.

Martha Sauerbrey, chair of the Tioga County Legislature, commented, “As past President of NYSAC, I am pleased that Legislator Flesher will be representing Tioga County on the Public Safety Standing Committee. His experience and knowledge will add value and quality to the committee’s work and will provide additional opportunities for Tioga County’s concerns to be heard at the State level.

“Tioga County is currently undergoing a multi-million-dollar interoperable radio communications project that will enhance the communications and safety of our citizens, law enforcement, and emergency services personnel, and having NYSAC’s advocacy through the Public Safety Standing Committee at the State level will be an added benefit for Tioga County.”