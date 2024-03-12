Women’s History Month tea planned at the Belva Lockwood Inn

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Belva Lockwood Inn, located at 249 Front St. in Owego, is hosting a special Women’s History Tea on Sunday, March 17, or Sunday, March 24, from 2-4:30 p.m.

The event will feature a luncheon, a selection of fine teas, and music performed by Daphne Braden. The highlight of the event will be a lively exploration of the lives of Belva Lockwood and other local heroines from Tioga County.

“We are thrilled to host this special event that celebrates the achievements and contributions of women throughout history,” said Brie Woods, owner of the Belva Lockwood Inn. “We invite everyone to join us for an afternoon of learning, delicious food, and inspiring music.”

The cost is $40 per person, and tickets are available online at www.belvalockwoodinn.com/events/ or by calling the Belva Lockwood Inn directly at (607) 223-4367. The cost includes the meal, beverages, and entertainment.